Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX) Shares Sold by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP decreased its stake in Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX – Free Report) by 12.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,459,479 shares of the company’s stock after selling 201,685 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Varex Imaging were worth $21,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VREX. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in Varex Imaging in the fourth quarter valued at $98,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Varex Imaging by 149.8% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 4,429 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Varex Imaging by 60.7% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 9,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Varex Imaging during the 4th quarter worth approximately $147,000. Finally, Inceptionr LLC acquired a new position in Varex Imaging during the fourth quarter worth approximately $168,000.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VREX. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price (up from $21.00) on shares of Varex Imaging in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Varex Imaging from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Varex Imaging from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th.

In related news, SVP Kimberley E. Honeysett sold 4,007 shares of Varex Imaging stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.81, for a total value of $51,329.67. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,002 shares in the company, valued at $51,265.62. The trade was a 50.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Sunny Sanyal sold 8,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.24, for a total value of $98,338.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 190,193 shares in the company, valued at $2,137,769.32. This represents a 4.40 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Varex Imaging stock opened at $7.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.41. Varex Imaging Co. has a twelve month low of $7.37 and a twelve month high of $18.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $309.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.43 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 4.36, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. Varex Imaging had a positive return on equity of 4.00% and a negative net margin of 5.79%. As a group, research analysts expect that Varex Imaging Co. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Varex Imaging Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells X-ray imaging components. The company operates through two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components, comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors and accessories, ionization chambers, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, 3D reconstruction software, computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, and heat exchangers.

