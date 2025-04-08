Wellington Management Group LLP Purchases 8,128 Shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Free Report) (TSE:MFC) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 652,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,128 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $20,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 16.4% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,988,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,426,000 after acquiring an additional 279,418 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Manulife Financial by 148.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 73,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,382,000 after purchasing an additional 43,877 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $330,000. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc now owns 88,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,719,000 after purchasing an additional 11,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,809,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,578,000 after buying an additional 81,799 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Manulife Financial stock opened at $27.41 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.52. Manulife Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $22.61 and a 12 month high of $33.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.89.

Manulife Financial ( NYSE:MFC Get Free Report ) (TSE:MFC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $9.31 billion for the quarter. Manulife Financial had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 10.08%. Analysts predict that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th were paid a $0.3094 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%. This is a boost from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 5th. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is presently 58.45%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MFC shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Manulife Financial from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Manulife Financial in a report on Monday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.50.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

