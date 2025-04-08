Wellington Management Group LLP Sells 99,943 Shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Wellington Management Group LLP lessened its holdings in shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 922,158 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99,943 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Avantor were worth $19,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AVTR. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Avantor by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,969,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,347,843,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211,418 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its position in shares of Avantor by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 30,528,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,227,000 after purchasing an additional 8,936,879 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Avantor by 58.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,368,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,666,000 after purchasing an additional 8,206,695 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avantor by 7.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,150,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,791,000 after purchasing an additional 739,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG increased its stake in Avantor by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 7,612,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,397,000 after buying an additional 848,814 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Avantor alerts:

Avantor Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE AVTR opened at $15.25 on Tuesday. Avantor, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.67 and a 52 week high of $28.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $10.39 billion, a PE ratio of 14.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.24.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Avantor ( NYSE:AVTR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.01. Avantor had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 10.49%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AVTR shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Avantor from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Avantor from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Avantor from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. Barclays dropped their price target on Avantor from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Avantor from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.50.

Get Our Latest Analysis on AVTR

Insider Buying and Selling at Avantor

In other news, EVP James Bramwell sold 3,758 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.53, for a total transaction of $65,877.74. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,531,753.87. The trade was a 4.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Steven W. Eck sold 4,907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.53, for a total value of $86,019.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $711,788.12. The trade was a 10.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Avantor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.