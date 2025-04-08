Wellington Management Group LLP Invests $26.97 Million in Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS)

Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Free Report) (TSE:CLS) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 292,141 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,965,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Celestica in the fourth quarter valued at about $385,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Celestica during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,685,000. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Celestica during the 4th quarter worth approximately $294,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Celestica in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,580,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Celestica by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 219,062 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,217,000 after buying an additional 30,851 shares in the last quarter. 67.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CLS opened at $70.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $103.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.53. Celestica Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.25 and a 12-month high of $144.27. The company has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.75 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

In other Celestica news, CEO Robert Mionis sold 441,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.28, for a total value of $53,965,221.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 531,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,981,670.76. This trade represents a 45.37 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Yann L. Etienvre sold 9,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.54, for a total transaction of $1,170,944.74. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 83,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,608,649.66. This trade represents a 9.94 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 934,381 shares of company stock worth $116,673,769. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on CLS shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Celestica from $139.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Celestica from $70.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Celestica from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. CIBC raised Celestica from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Celestica in a report on Friday, February 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $166.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Celestica currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.83.

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments: Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

