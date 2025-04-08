Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 8,867 Shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its position in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Free Report) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 606,973 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,867 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $24,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FE. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in FirstEnergy during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 293.0% during the fourth quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 786 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of FirstEnergy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FirstEnergy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FirstEnergy stock opened at $38.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $22.35 billion, a PE ratio of 25.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.41. FirstEnergy Corp. has a twelve month low of $36.81 and a twelve month high of $44.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.95.

FirstEnergy ( NYSE:FE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.03). FirstEnergy had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 7th will be given a $0.445 dividend. This is a positive change from FirstEnergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 7th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.59%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 104.71%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FE. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on FirstEnergy from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. UBS Group increased their price objective on FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Scotiabank decreased their target price on FirstEnergy from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $48.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.15.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

