Wellington Management Group LLP Has $22.41 Million Stock Holdings in AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF)

Wellington Management Group LLP decreased its holdings in shares of AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,838 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 6,291 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in AppFolio were worth $22,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in shares of AppFolio by 193.0% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 167 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in AppFolio during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in AppFolio by 1,485.7% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 222 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in AppFolio by 60.4% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 247 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in AppFolio by 126.5% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 265 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AppFolio news, insider Matthew S. Mazza sold 838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.30, for a total transaction of $213,941.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,795,565.30. This represents a 3.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO William Shane Trigg sold 3,501 shares of AppFolio stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.27, for a total transaction of $760,662.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 83,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,212,440.48. This trade represents a 4.01 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on APPF. KeyCorp cut shares of AppFolio from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating and set a $253.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $295.00 price objective on shares of AppFolio in a research report on Friday, January 31st. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of AppFolio in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $265.00 target price on shares of AppFolio in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AppFolio has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $276.29.

AppFolio Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of APPF opened at $214.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a PE ratio of 38.70 and a beta of 0.86. AppFolio, Inc. has a 1 year low of $189.01 and a 1 year high of $274.56. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $221.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $232.25.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The software maker reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.34). AppFolio had a net margin of 25.69% and a return on equity of 26.21%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AppFolio, Inc. will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AppFolio Profile

AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud business management solutions for the real estate industry in the United States. The company provides a cloud-based platform that enables users to automate and optimize common workflows; tools that assist with leasing, maintenance, and accounting; and other technology and services offered by third parties.

