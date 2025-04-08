Alliancebernstein L.P. Decreases Holdings in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB)

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its stake in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Free Report) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 104,382 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,701 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Globant were worth $22,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GLOB. Centricity Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Globant during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Globant during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in shares of Globant during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Globant in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Promus Capital LLC bought a new stake in Globant in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. 91.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Globant Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE GLOB opened at $102.39 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $162.80 and a 200-day moving average of $196.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.52, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.50. Globant S.A. has a 12 month low of $96.23 and a 12 month high of $238.32.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Globant ( NYSE:GLOB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The information technology services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.39). Globant had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 6.86%. The company had revenue of $642.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $644.42 million. On average, analysts predict that Globant S.A. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Globant from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Globant from $217.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Globant from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Globant from $237.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Globant from $248.00 to $242.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Globant currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.56.

Globant Company Profile

(Free Report)

Globant SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology services worldwide. It provides digital solutions comprising blockchain, cloud technologies, cybersecurity, data and artificial intelligence, digital experience and performance, code, Internet of Things, metaverse, and engineering and testing; and enterprise technology solutions and services, such as Agile organization, Cultural Hacking, process optimization services, as well as AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft, Oracle, SalesForce, SAP, and ServiceNow technology solutions.

