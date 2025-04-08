Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.92.

CPRI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Capri in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Capri in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Citigroup raised shares of Capri from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $21.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised Capri from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Capri from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th.

Shares of NYSE CPRI opened at $13.92 on Thursday. Capri has a 1 year low of $13.12 and a 1 year high of $44.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.63, a P/E/G ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 1.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.26 and its 200 day moving average is $25.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.27). Capri had a positive return on equity of 12.89% and a negative net margin of 21.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Capri will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Capri by 1,916.4% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 82,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 78,438 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in shares of Capri by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 43,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,000 after buying an additional 3,920 shares during the last quarter. PKO Investment Management Joint Stock Co bought a new stake in shares of Capri in the fourth quarter worth $526,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in Capri during the fourth quarter valued at $556,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Capri by 88.5% in the fourth quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC now owns 323,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,818,000 after purchasing an additional 151,988 shares during the last quarter. 84.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

