Brokerages Set Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF) Price Target at $98.75

Shares of Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the five research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $97.20.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Loop Capital raised Griffon to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. StockNews.com downgraded Griffon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Griffon from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective (up previously from $92.00) on shares of Griffon in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Griffon in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock.

Insider Activity at Griffon

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Cheryl L. Turnbull sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.80, for a total value of $242,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,730 shares in the company, valued at $2,482,984. The trade was a 8.89 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 10.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GFF. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Griffon by 7.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 519,926 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $36,395,000 after purchasing an additional 34,525 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Griffon by 109.6% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 63,122 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,419,000 after acquiring an additional 33,002 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Griffon by 33.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 76,213 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,335,000 after acquiring an additional 19,291 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in Griffon by 6.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 39,761 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,783,000 after purchasing an additional 2,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Griffon by 74.8% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 473,490 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,144,000 after buying an additional 202,685 shares during the period. 73.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Griffon Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE:GFF opened at $66.78 on Tuesday. Griffon has a fifty-two week low of $55.01 and a fifty-two week high of $86.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $73.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.44. The stock has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 1.26.

Griffon (NYSE:GFF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The conglomerate reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.11. Griffon had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 120.61%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Griffon will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Griffon Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Griffon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.69%.

Griffon Company Profile

Griffon Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and professional, and home and building products in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Home and Building Products, and Consumer and Professional Products. The Home and Building Products segment manufactures and markets residential and commercial sectional garage doors, rolling steel service doors, fire doors, shutters, steel security grilles, and room dividers for the use in commercial construction and repair, and home remodeling applications.

