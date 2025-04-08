Contrasting NET Power (NPWR) and The Competition

NET Power (NYSE:NPWR – Get Free Report) is one of 21 publicly-traded companies in the “Electrical industrial apparatus” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare NET Power to similar businesses based on the strength of its earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for NET Power and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get NET Power alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NET Power 0 1 1 1 3.00 NET Power Competitors 92 599 841 35 2.52

NET Power currently has a consensus target price of $4.50, suggesting a potential upside of 105.95%. As a group, “Electrical industrial apparatus” companies have a potential upside of 34.66%. Given NET Power’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe NET Power is more favorable than its rivals.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio NET Power $250,000.00 -$77.23 million -3.26 NET Power Competitors $534.72 million -$136.01 million -1.18

This table compares NET Power and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

NET Power’s rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than NET Power. NET Power is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares NET Power and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NET Power N/A 6.23% 1.91% NET Power Competitors -211.08% -93.75% -17.25%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

53.6% of NET Power shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.1% of shares of all “Electrical industrial apparatus” companies are owned by institutional investors. 2.7% of NET Power shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 10.7% of shares of all “Electrical industrial apparatus” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

NET Power has a beta of 0.47, suggesting that its stock price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NET Power’s rivals have a beta of 1.42, suggesting that their average stock price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

NET Power beats its rivals on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

NET Power Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NET Power Inc. operates as a clean energy technology company. The company invents, develops, and licenses clean power generation technology. NET Power Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.

Receive News & Ratings for NET Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NET Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.