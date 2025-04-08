Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Stake Reduced by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) by 19.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 240,484 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 58,023 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $20,634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Best Buy by 971.9% in the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 343 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Best Buy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Best Buy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its stake in Best Buy by 1,200.0% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 416 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC boosted its position in Best Buy by 632.1% during the 3rd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 388 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. 80.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Corie S. Barry acquired 13,500 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $72.92 per share, for a total transaction of $984,420.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 378,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,620,637.60. This represents a 3.70 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 51,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.20, for a total transaction of $3,784,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 55,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,144,515.20. This trade represents a 47.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 78,355 shares of company stock valued at $5,767,213. Insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BBY shares. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Best Buy in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on Best Buy from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Loop Capital reissued a “negative” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Best Buy from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Best Buy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.22.

BBY opened at $61.10 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.34 and a 1 year high of $103.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $80.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.88. The stock has a market cap of $12.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.42.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The technology retailer reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $13.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.69 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 45.93% and a net margin of 3.01%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.72 EPS. Analysts forecast that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 25th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.22%. This is an increase from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.99%.

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States, Canada, and international. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products, as well as home theaters, which includes home theater accessories, soundbars, and televisions.

