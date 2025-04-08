Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 10,015 Shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its position in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 226,208 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 10,015 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $19,524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in STX. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Seagate Technology by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,974,117 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,414,446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814,821 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service acquired a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter worth $43,436,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 176.6% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 741,592 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $64,007,000 after buying an additional 473,484 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Seagate Technology by 29.5% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,778,811 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $197,844,000 after buying an additional 405,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Seagate Technology by 8.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,162,512 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $454,477,000 after acquiring an additional 318,416 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on STX. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $112.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 10th. Susquehanna upped their target price on Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “negative” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on Seagate Technology from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO William D. Mosley sold 20,000 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.56, for a total value of $1,691,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 555,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,988,047.12. This trade represents a 3.47 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Trading Up 2.9 %

STX opened at $68.66 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $92.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.23. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 1-year low of $63.95 and a 1-year high of $115.32. The company has a market cap of $14.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 1.21.

Seagate Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 19th were paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 19th. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.65%.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

Further Reading

