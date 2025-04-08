Alliancebernstein L.P. Trims Stock Position in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its holdings in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 49,882 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,165 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Watsco were worth $23,639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. My Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Watsco by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 687 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Watsco by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC now owns 1,196 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Watsco by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 754 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of Watsco by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,686 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $799,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Watsco by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,692 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,645,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

Watsco Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WSO opened at $472.63 on Tuesday. Watsco, Inc. has a 1-year low of $396.82 and a 1-year high of $571.42. The company has a market capitalization of $19.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.67 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $496.01 and a 200-day moving average of $499.24.

Watsco Increases Dividend

Watsco ( NYSE:WSO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The construction company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. Watsco had a net margin of 7.04% and a return on equity of 17.59%. Research analysts expect that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. This is an increase from Watsco’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.70. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. Watsco’s payout ratio is 90.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on WSO. Raymond James began coverage on Watsco in a research report on Friday, January 17th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Watsco from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Watsco from $540.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $486.25.

About Watsco

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies in the United States and internationally. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

