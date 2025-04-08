Alliancebernstein L.P. Cuts Stock Position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 349,475 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 11,753 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $17,949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LVS. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the 4th quarter valued at about $216,571,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 9,382,267 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $481,873,000 after acquiring an additional 2,152,829 shares during the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP raised its position in Las Vegas Sands by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 6,501,382 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $333,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577,042 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,662,548 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $598,988,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,221,000. Institutional investors own 39.16% of the company’s stock.

Las Vegas Sands Stock Down 3.8 %

Shares of NYSE:LVS opened at $32.11 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.65 and its 200 day moving average is $47.64. The stock has a market cap of $22.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.99. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 52-week low of $31.42 and a 52-week high of $56.61.

Las Vegas Sands Increases Dividend

Las Vegas Sands ( NYSE:LVS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The casino operator reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.04). Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 12.80% and a return on equity of 45.82%. Sell-side analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. This is a positive change from Las Vegas Sands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Las Vegas Sands’s payout ratio is currently 50.76%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LVS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $60.00 to $69.00 in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Macquarie increased their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.42.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People’s Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

