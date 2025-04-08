Alliancebernstein L.P. Lowers Stock Holdings in Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its holdings in shares of Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS – Free Report) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,639 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Reliance were worth $22,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Reliance by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,479,542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $398,381,000 after purchasing an additional 138,866 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Reliance by 6,311.2% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 816,465 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $219,841,000 after buying an additional 803,730 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Reliance by 53.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 725,685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $195,402,000 after acquiring an additional 252,955 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Reliance by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 716,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $192,894,000 after acquiring an additional 50,528 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Reliance during the 4th quarter worth about $186,255,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RS opened at $263.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $287.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $290.64. The company has a market cap of $13.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 0.83. Reliance, Inc. has a 12-month low of $250.07 and a 12-month high of $342.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Reliance ( NYSE:RS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.74 by ($0.52). The company had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. Reliance had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 11.87%. Research analysts anticipate that Reliance, Inc. will post 16.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This is a boost from Reliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. Reliance’s payout ratio is presently 31.09%.

In other news, CEO Karla R. Lewis sold 31,136 shares of Reliance stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.52, for a total transaction of $9,356,990.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,115,919.60. The trade was a 25.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on RS shares. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Reliance from $321.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Wolfe Research upgraded Reliance from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Reliance has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $329.17.

Reliance, Inc operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

