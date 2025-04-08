Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $18.77 Million Stock Position in Princeton Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPRN)

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its holdings in Princeton Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPRN – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 545,011 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,282 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.08% of Princeton Bancorp worth $18,765,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Princeton Bancorp by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 32,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Princeton Bancorp by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 10,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Princeton Bancorp by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,613,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Princeton Bancorp by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Princeton Bancorp by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 113,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,179,000 after acquiring an additional 3,078 shares in the last quarter. 43.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Princeton Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th.

Princeton Bancorp Trading Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ BPRN opened at $29.04 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.29 and a beta of 0.48. Princeton Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.61 and a 1 year high of $39.35.

Princeton Bancorp (NASDAQ:BPRN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.11). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Princeton Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Princeton Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 5th. Princeton Bancorp’s payout ratio is 71.43%.

Insider Transactions at Princeton Bancorp

In related news, Director Martin Tuchman acquired 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.71 per share, for a total transaction of $719,620.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 629,141 shares in the company, valued at $20,579,202.11. This trade represents a 3.62 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

About Princeton Bancorp

Princeton Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Bank of Princeton that provides various banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, attorney trust, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also offers traditional retail banking services, one-to-four-family residential mortgage loans, multi-family and commercial mortgage loans, construction loans, and commercial business loans, as well as consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit.

