Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) CEO Sells $474,286.40 in Stock

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Free Report) CEO Backer Marianne De sold 79,712 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.95, for a total value of $474,286.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 769,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,578,554.75. This represents a 9.39 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Vir Biotechnology Stock Performance

Shares of Vir Biotechnology stock opened at $5.52 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.28. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.13 and a 1 year high of $14.45. The firm has a market cap of $757.03 million, a PE ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 1.14.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $12.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.14 million. Vir Biotechnology had a negative net margin of 678.40% and a negative return on equity of 36.71%. On average, equities analysts predict that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post -3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VIR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Vir Biotechnology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $10.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a report on Friday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Vir Biotechnology from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Vir Biotechnology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.67.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baker BROS. Advisors LP bought a new stake in Vir Biotechnology in the fourth quarter valued at $7,961,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Vir Biotechnology in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,742,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Vir Biotechnology by 16,169.5% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 848,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,228,000 after purchasing an additional 843,239 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Vir Biotechnology by 58.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,915,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,059,000 after purchasing an additional 703,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Vir Biotechnology by 55.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,715,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,589,000 after purchasing an additional 610,367 shares during the last quarter. 65.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Vir Biotechnology

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, an immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. Its clinical development pipeline consists of product candidates targeting hepatitis delta virus (HDV), hepatitis B virus (HBV), and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV). The company’s preclinical candidates include those targeting influenza A and B, coronavirus disease 2019, respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) and human metapneumovirus (MPV), and human papillomavirus (HPV).

