Reviewing Cadeler A/S (CDLR) and Its Peers

Cadeler A/S (NYSE:CDLR – Get Free Report) is one of 57 publicly-traded companies in the “Deep sea foreign transportation of freight” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Cadeler A/S to related companies based on the strength of its dividends, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Cadeler A/S and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Cadeler A/S $248.74 million $12.44 million 22.29 Cadeler A/S Competitors $848.85 million $123.28 million 3.25

Cadeler A/S’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Cadeler A/S. Cadeler A/S is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Profitability

53.0% of Cadeler A/S shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.7% of shares of all “Deep sea foreign transportation of freight” companies are owned by institutional investors. 14.5% of shares of all “Deep sea foreign transportation of freight” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Cadeler A/S and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cadeler A/S N/A N/A N/A Cadeler A/S Competitors 31.45% 15.50% 7.87%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Cadeler A/S and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cadeler A/S 0 0 1 0 3.00 Cadeler A/S Competitors 298 1779 1904 110 2.45

Cadeler A/S currently has a consensus price target of $37.00, suggesting a potential upside of 102.44%. As a group, “Deep sea foreign transportation of freight” companies have a potential upside of 151.74%. Given Cadeler A/S’s peers higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Cadeler A/S has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Volatility and Risk

Cadeler A/S has a beta of 0.59, indicating that its stock price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cadeler A/S’s peers have a beta of 0.99, indicating that their average stock price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Cadeler A/S peers beat Cadeler A/S on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

About Cadeler A/S

Cadeler A/S operates as an offshore wind farm transportation and installation contractor in Denmark. It also provides wind farm construction, maintenance, decommissioning, and other tasks within the offshore industry, as well as marine and engineering services. The company owns and operates four offshore jack-up windfarm installation vessels. Cadeler A/S was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

