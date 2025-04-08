Just Eat Takeaway.com (OTC:JTKWY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com (OTC:JTKWY – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup downgraded Just Eat Takeaway.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th.

Just Eat Takeaway.com Trading Up 1.1 %

About Just Eat Takeaway.com

Just Eat Takeaway.com stock opened at $4.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a 52 week low of $2.16 and a 52 week high of $4.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.51 and a 200-day moving average of $3.01.

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates as an online food delivery company worldwide. Its marketplace connects consumers and restaurants through its platforms. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

