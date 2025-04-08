Financial Comparison: Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA) vs. Coles Group (OTCMKTS:CLEGF)

Coles Group (OTCMKTS:CLEGF – Get Free Report) and Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA – Get Free Report) are both consumer defensive companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Coles Group and Ingles Markets”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Coles Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Ingles Markets $5.45 billion 0.22 $105.54 million $4.14 15.03

Ingles Markets has higher revenue and earnings than Coles Group.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Coles Group N/A N/A N/A Ingles Markets 1.45% 5.09% 3.13%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

This table compares Coles Group and Ingles Markets’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

62.5% of Ingles Markets shares are held by institutional investors. 22.8% of Ingles Markets shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Coles Group and Ingles Markets, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Coles Group 0 0 2 0 3.00 Ingles Markets 0 0 0 0 0.00

Coles Group presently has a consensus price target of $22.00, suggesting a potential upside of 96.43%. Given Coles Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Coles Group is more favorable than Ingles Markets.

Summary

Ingles Markets beats Coles Group on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Coles Group

Coles Group Limited operates as a retailer in Australia. It operates through Supermarkets and Liquor segments. The company operates various supermarkets; and coles.com.au, which offers a choice of home delivery, including same-day, overnight drop and go services, and pick up from click and collect locations. Its Coles Financial Services provides insurance, credit cards, and personal loans to Australian families. The company is also involved in the retailing of liquor through its various stores under the Liquorland, First Choice, First Choice Liquor, and Vintage Cellars brand names. In addition, it operates as flybuys loyalty program. The company was formerly known as Coles Myer Ltd. and changed its name to Coles Group Limited. Coles Group Limited was founded in 1914 and is based in Hawthorn East, Australia.

About Ingles Markets

Ingles Markets, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of supermarkets in the southeast United States. It offers food products, including grocery, meat and dairy products, produce, frozen foods, and other perishables; and non-food products, which include fuel centers, pharmacies, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise, as well as private label items. The company owns and operates a milk processing and packaging plant that supplies organic milk, fruit juices, and bottled water products to other retailers, food service distributors, and grocery warehouses. In addition, it provides home meal replacement items, delicatessens, bakeries, floral departments, and greeting cards, as well as broad selections of local organic, beverage, and health-related items. The company operates under the Ingles and Sav-Mor brand names. Ingles Markets, Incorporated was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Asheville, North Carolina.

