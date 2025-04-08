Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. (NYSE:GRNT) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. (NYSE:GRNT – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.70.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Granite Ridge Resources in a report on Friday, March 7th. Capital One Financial cut shares of Granite Ridge Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st.

NYSE:GRNT opened at $4.88 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.96 and a 200 day moving average of $6.18. Granite Ridge Resources has a 1-year low of $4.52 and a 1-year high of $7.10. The firm has a market cap of $637.71 million, a PE ratio of 13.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.20.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. Granite Ridge Resources’s payout ratio is 314.29%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GRNT. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Granite Ridge Resources by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,735 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Granite Ridge Resources by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 2,759 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its holdings in shares of Granite Ridge Resources by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 60,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 3,272 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Granite Ridge Resources by 892.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 6,375 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in Granite Ridge Resources by 691.0% in the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 9,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 7,960 shares during the period. 31.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Granite Ridge Resources, Inc operates as a non-operated oil and gas exploration and production company. It owns a portfolio of wells and acreage across the Permian and other unconventional basins in the United States. Granite Ridge Resources, Inc is based in Dallas, Texas.

