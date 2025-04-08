Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (TSE:CMG) Receives C$13.13 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (TSE:CMG – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$13.13.
CMG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Ventum Financial decreased their price target on shares of Computer Modelling Group from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Cibc World Mkts downgraded Computer Modelling Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. CIBC cut their target price on Computer Modelling Group from C$14.50 to C$11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Computer Modelling Group from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Computer Modelling Group from C$15.00 to C$13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th.
Computer Modelling Group stock opened at C$7.09 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$8.55 and a 200-day moving average of C$10.16. The company has a market capitalization of C$572.05 million, a P/E ratio of 23.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.21. Computer Modelling Group has a 1 year low of C$7.02 and a 1 year high of C$14.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.62, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 2.25.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 6th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Computer Modelling Group’s payout ratio is 65.95%.
Computer Modelling Group Ltd., a software and consulting technology company, engages in the development and licensing of reservoir simulation and seismic interpretation software and related services. The company offers CMOST-AI, an optimization and analysis tool that offers solution for reservoir by combining advanced statistical analysis, machine learning, and impartial data interpretation; IMEX, a black oil simulator that is used to model primary, secondary, and tertiary oil recovery processes in conventional and unconventional reservoirs; and GEM, an equation-of-state reservoir simulator for compositional, chemical, and unconventional reservoir modelling.
