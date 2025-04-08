Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $41.00.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ALKT. Stephens upgraded shares of Alkami Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Alkami Technology from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Alkami Technology from $39.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Alkami Technology from $41.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 3rd.

ALKT opened at $22.84 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of -48.60 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.10. The company has a quick ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alkami Technology has a 52 week low of $21.70 and a 52 week high of $42.29.

Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.13). Alkami Technology had a negative net margin of 14.55% and a negative return on equity of 11.31%. The firm had revenue of $89.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.63 million. Analysts forecast that Alkami Technology will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Douglas A. Linebarger sold 4,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.41, for a total transaction of $132,526.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 244,404 shares in the company, valued at $7,432,325.64. The trade was a 1.75 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO W Bryan Hill sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.43, for a total value of $3,343,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 353,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,828,904.63. The trade was a 22.03 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 121,767 shares of company stock valued at $4,004,934 in the last ninety days. 38.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bosun Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alkami Technology by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Bosun Asset Management LLC now owns 23,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Alkami Technology by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 6,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alkami Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alkami Technology by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in Alkami Technology in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. 54.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alkami Technology, Inc offers cloud-based digital banking solutions in the United States. The company's Alkami Platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, and multi-tenant architecture.

