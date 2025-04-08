Head-To-Head Contrast: Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) versus NerdWallet (NASDAQ:NRDS)

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK – Get Free Report) and NerdWallet (NASDAQ:NRDS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Shutterstock and NerdWallet’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Shutterstock 4.03% 20.39% 9.75% NerdWallet 4.42% -2.08% -1.73%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Shutterstock and NerdWallet, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Shutterstock 0 3 1 0 2.25 NerdWallet 0 1 4 0 2.80

Valuation and Earnings

Shutterstock presently has a consensus target price of $45.33, indicating a potential upside of 194.09%. NerdWallet has a consensus target price of $17.00, indicating a potential upside of 112.23%. Given Shutterstock’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Shutterstock is more favorable than NerdWallet.

This table compares Shutterstock and NerdWallet”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Shutterstock $935.26 million 0.58 $110.27 million $1.01 15.26 NerdWallet $687.60 million 0.86 -$11.80 million $0.40 20.03

Shutterstock has higher revenue and earnings than NerdWallet. Shutterstock is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NerdWallet, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

82.8% of Shutterstock shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.8% of NerdWallet shares are owned by institutional investors. 32.0% of Shutterstock shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 45.9% of NerdWallet shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Shutterstock has a beta of 1.13, meaning that its stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NerdWallet has a beta of 1.41, meaning that its stock price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500.

About Shutterstock

Shutterstock, Inc. provides platform to connect brands and businesses to high quality content in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects in HD and 4K formats that are integrated into websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement images and footage. It also provides 3 dimensional models consisting of 3D models used in various industries, such as advertising, media and video production, gaming, retail, education, design, and architecture; and generative AI content comprising images generated from algorithms trained with ethically sourced content. The company offers its services under the Shutterstock, Pond5, TurboSquid, PicMonkey, PremiumBeat, Splash News, Bigstock, and Offset brand names. In addition, it operates a collection of graphics interchange format visuals and stickers that supplies casual conversational content. The company serves corporate professionals and organizations, media and broadcast companies, and small and medium-sized businesses, and individual creators through digital, live sales, and client management channels. Shutterstock, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About NerdWallet

NerdWallet, Inc. operates a digital platform that provides consumer-driven advice about personal finance by connecting individuals and small and mid-sized businesses with financial products providers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and Canada. Its platform offers guidance to consumers through educational content, tools and calculators, and product marketplaces, as well as through NerdWallet app for various financial products, including credit cards, mortgages, insurance, SMB products, personal loans, banking, investing, and student loans. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in San Francisco, California.

