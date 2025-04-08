Brokerages Set Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) Target Price at $163.50

Shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $161.23.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised Vistra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $164.00 to $152.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Vistra in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Vistra from $151.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Vistra in a research note on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $134.00 target price for the company. Finally, Daiwa America raised shares of Vistra to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th.

In other news, Director Paul M. Barbas sold 24,136 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.19, for a total value of $2,997,449.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 51,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,341,513.97. The trade was a 32.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director John William Pitesa acquired 1,500 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $126.75 per share, with a total value of $190,125.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,467 shares in the company, valued at $439,442.25. The trade was a 76.26 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Vistra in the 4th quarter worth approximately $409,087,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Vistra by 63.6% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,260,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,433,732 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in Vistra during the fourth quarter worth approximately $286,414,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Vistra during the fourth quarter worth $237,441,000. Finally, Appaloosa LP grew its holdings in Vistra by 112.5% in the 4th quarter. Appaloosa LP now owns 2,700,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,249,000 after buying an additional 1,429,612 shares in the last quarter. 90.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE VST opened at $102.33 on Thursday. Vistra has a 1 year low of $64.26 and a 1 year high of $199.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $34.81 billion, a PE ratio of 19.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $139.62 and a 200 day moving average of $141.85.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 20th were issued a $0.2235 dividend. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. This is a boost from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 20th. Vistra’s payout ratio is presently 12.62%.

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

