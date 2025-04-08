Contrasting Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) & Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW)

Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE – Get Free Report) and Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

41.3% of Ares Commercial Real Estate shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.8% of Medical Properties Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 2.8% of Ares Commercial Real Estate shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.5% of Medical Properties Trust shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Ares Commercial Real Estate alerts:

Risk and Volatility

Ares Commercial Real Estate has a beta of 1.22, indicating that its share price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Medical Properties Trust has a beta of 1.27, indicating that its share price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Analyst Ratings

Ares Commercial Real Estate pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 15.9%. Medical Properties Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.2%. Ares Commercial Real Estate pays out -92.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Medical Properties Trust pays out -8.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Ares Commercial Real Estate is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Ares Commercial Real Estate and Medical Properties Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ares Commercial Real Estate 1 5 0 0 1.83 Medical Properties Trust 1 5 2 0 2.13

Ares Commercial Real Estate currently has a consensus target price of $5.56, indicating a potential upside of 46.96%. Medical Properties Trust has a consensus target price of $5.64, indicating a potential upside of 9.25%. Given Ares Commercial Real Estate’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Ares Commercial Real Estate is more favorable than Medical Properties Trust.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Ares Commercial Real Estate and Medical Properties Trust”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ares Commercial Real Estate -$15.23 million -13.63 -$34.99 million ($0.65) -5.82 Medical Properties Trust $995.55 million 3.12 -$556.48 million ($3.80) -1.36

Ares Commercial Real Estate has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Medical Properties Trust. Ares Commercial Real Estate is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Medical Properties Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Ares Commercial Real Estate and Medical Properties Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ares Commercial Real Estate -50.24% -8.64% -2.51% Medical Properties Trust N/A -38.83% -15.05%

About Ares Commercial Real Estate

(Get Free Report)

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation, a specialty finance company, originates and invests in commercial real estate (CRE) loans and related investments in the United States. It provides a range of financing solutions for the owners, operators, and sponsors of CRE properties. The company originates senior mortgage loans, subordinate debt and preferred equity products, mezzanine loans, and other CRE investments, including commercial mortgage-backed securities. It has elected and qualified to be taxed as a real estate investment trust for the United States federal income tax purposes under the Internal Revenue Code of 1986. Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation was incorporated in 2011 and is based in New York, New York.

About Medical Properties Trust

(Get Free Report)

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 441 facilities and approximately 44,000 licensed beds as of September 30, 2023. Since the end of the third quarter, the Company has sold four facilities and now owns approximately 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries across three continents. MPT's financing model facilitates acquisitions and recapitalizations and allows operators of hospitals to unlock the value of their real estate assets to fund facility improvements, technology upgrades and other investments in operations.

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Commercial Real Estate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Commercial Real Estate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.