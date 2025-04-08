Analysts Set Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) PT at $221.22

Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $221.22.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HII. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $188.00 to $145.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Barclays lowered their price target on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th.

Get Huntington Ingalls Industries alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Huntington Ingalls Industries

Huntington Ingalls Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HII opened at $183.30 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a PE ratio of 13.13, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $187.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $205.38. Huntington Ingalls Industries has a twelve month low of $158.88 and a twelve month high of $287.56.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The aerospace company reported $3.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.28 by ($0.13). Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 4.77%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Huntington Ingalls Industries will post 13.99 EPS for the current year.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.68%.

Insider Activity at Huntington Ingalls Industries

In related news, CAO Nicolas G. Schuck sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.56, for a total value of $142,170.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $546,691.04. This represents a 20.64 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas C. Schievelbein bought 2,120 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $164.82 per share, with a total value of $349,418.40. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 7,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,313,120.94. This represents a 36.26 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Huntington Ingalls Industries

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR bought a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,056,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 2,154.9% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 7,802 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after buying an additional 7,456 shares during the last quarter. Northcape Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 4th quarter worth $3,642,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 23,329 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,181,000 after buying an additional 6,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 63.0% in the fourth quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. now owns 3,465 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 1,339 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

About Huntington Ingalls Industries

(Get Free Report

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc designs, builds, overhauls, and repairs military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.