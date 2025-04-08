Sienna Senior Living Inc. (TSE:SIA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Sienna Senior Living Inc. (TSE:SIA – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$17.86.

SIA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TD Securities set a C$20.00 price objective on shares of Sienna Senior Living and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets set a C$17.00 price target on shares of Sienna Senior Living and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$19.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Friday, February 28th.

Sienna Senior Living Trading Down 1.8 %

Sienna Senior Living Dividend Announcement

Shares of TSE:SIA opened at C$16.18 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$15.94 and its 200 day moving average is C$16.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 215.47, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Sienna Senior Living has a 1 year low of C$12.62 and a 1 year high of C$17.60. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.06 and a beta of 1.20.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a $0.078 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Sienna Senior Living’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 232.73%.

Sienna Senior Living Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Sienna Senior Living Inc is one of the largest owners of seniors’ housing, the largest licensed long-term care operator in Ontario, and a provider of services across the full continuum of care. The firm operates solely within Canada. The company is comprised of the following main business segments, LTC Business, Retirement and Other.

Read More

