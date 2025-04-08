Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the five research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $220.00.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Watts Water Technologies in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Watts Water Technologies from $218.00 to $219.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Watts Water Technologies from $197.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th.

Get Watts Water Technologies alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on WTS

Insider Buying and Selling at Watts Water Technologies

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Watts Water Technologies news, insider Elie Melhem sold 4,397 shares of Watts Water Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.53, for a total value of $925,700.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,204,038.57. The trade was a 29.58 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WTS. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Watts Water Technologies in the third quarter worth about $246,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Watts Water Technologies by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,649 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Port Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Port Capital LLC now owns 228,918 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,430,000 after buying an additional 14,025 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new position in Watts Water Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $231,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 0.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 977,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $202,425,000 after acquiring an additional 8,314 shares during the last quarter. 95.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Watts Water Technologies Trading Down 2.8 %

NYSE:WTS opened at $182.32 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $209.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $208.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.59. Watts Water Technologies has a 52 week low of $175.37 and a 52 week high of $232.60.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The technology company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.14. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 18.08%. On average, research analysts forecast that Watts Water Technologies will post 9.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Watts Water Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Watts Water Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 19.79%.

About Watts Water Technologies

(Get Free Report

Watts Water Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies products and solutions that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through, and out of buildings in the commercial, industrial, and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Watts Water Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watts Water Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.