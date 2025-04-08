Reviewing Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF) & Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX)

Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX – Get Free Report) and Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, risk and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

21.0% of Can-Fite BioPharma shares are owned by institutional investors. 24.1% of Edgewise Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of Can-Fite BioPharma shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Edgewise Therapeutics and Can-Fite BioPharma”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Edgewise Therapeutics N/A N/A -$100.16 million ($1.45) -8.16 Can-Fite BioPharma $667,000.00 7.48 -$7.63 million ($1.79) -0.79

Volatility & Risk

Can-Fite BioPharma has higher revenue and earnings than Edgewise Therapeutics. Edgewise Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Can-Fite BioPharma, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Edgewise Therapeutics has a beta of 0.32, indicating that its stock price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Can-Fite BioPharma has a beta of 1.37, indicating that its stock price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Edgewise Therapeutics and Can-Fite BioPharma, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Edgewise Therapeutics 0 2 6 0 2.75 Can-Fite BioPharma 0 0 2 1 3.33

Edgewise Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $40.38, indicating a potential upside of 241.29%. Can-Fite BioPharma has a consensus price target of $14.00, indicating a potential upside of 892.91%. Given Can-Fite BioPharma’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Can-Fite BioPharma is more favorable than Edgewise Therapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares Edgewise Therapeutics and Can-Fite BioPharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Edgewise Therapeutics N/A -26.83% -25.67% Can-Fite BioPharma N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Can-Fite BioPharma beats Edgewise Therapeutics on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Edgewise Therapeutics

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapies for the treatment of muscle disorders. Its lead product candidate, EDG-5506, an orally administered small molecule that is in Phase II clinical trials, designed to address the root cause of dystrophinopathies including Duchenne muscular dystrophy and Becker muscular dystrophy. The company develops EDG-7500, a small molecule for the treatment of hypertrophic cardiomyopathy and other severe cardiac disorders that is in Phase I clinical trials. In addition, it develops a pipeline of precision medicine product candidates that target key muscle proteins and modulators to address genetically defined muscle disorders. Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Boulder, Colorado.

About Can-Fite BioPharma

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer, liver inflammatory diseases, and erectile dysfunction. The company's lead drug candidate Piclidenoson, which has been completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of psoriasis; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of COVID-19. It also develops Namodenoson that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma, as well as in Phase IIb trial for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; and CF602, which is in pre-clinical trial for the treatment of erectile dysfunction. In addition, the company develops commercial predictive biomarker blood test kit for A3AR. Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. has license and collaboration agreement with CMS Medical to develop, manufacture, and commercialize Piclidenoson and Namodenoson; and collaboration agreement with Univo Pharmaceuticals to identify and co-develop specific formulations of cannabis components for the treatment of cancer, inflammatory, autoimmune, and metabolic diseases. The company was formerly known as Can-Fite Technologies Ltd. and changed its name to Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. in January 2001. Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

