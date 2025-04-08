Surrozen (SRZN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Surrozen (NASDAQ:SRZN – Get Free Report) will likely be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 9th. Analysts expect Surrozen to post earnings of ($2.54) per share for the quarter.

Surrozen (NASDAQ:SRZN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 31st. The company reported ($9.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.54) by ($6.56). The firm had revenue of $0.66 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect Surrozen to post $-8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-11 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Surrozen Stock Down 10.8 %

Surrozen stock opened at $9.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 0.69. Surrozen has a 12-month low of $6.00 and a 12-month high of $18.17.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SRZN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Surrozen in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Surrozen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd.

Insider Activity at Surrozen

In related news, major shareholder Group Gp Lp Column III bought 1,034,482 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.60 per share, with a total value of $11,999,991.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 795,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,226,767.60. This represents a -432.71 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 43.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Surrozen Company Profile

Surrozen, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops drug candidates to selectively modulate the Wnt pathway for tissue repair. The company is developing antibody-based therapeutics which targets various disease areas, including diseases of the intestine, liver, retina, cornea, lung, kidney, cochlea, skin, pancreas, and central nervous system.

Further Reading

