Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Sunday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on LH. UBS Group reduced their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $293.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $271.00 to $260.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.38.

Laboratory Co. of America Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:LH opened at $223.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $18.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $243.10 and a 200-day moving average of $234.95. Laboratory Co. of America has a one year low of $191.97 and a one year high of $258.59.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.40 by $0.05. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 15.29%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America will post 16.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Laboratory Co. of America

In other news, CEO Adam H. Schechter sold 6,121 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.62, for a total transaction of $1,497,319.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,445 shares in the company, valued at $21,146,175.90. This represents a 6.61 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Amy B. Summy sold 226 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.40, for a total value of $56,590.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 4,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,137,817.60. This represents a 4.74 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,258 shares of company stock valued at $3,518,177 in the last ninety days. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Laboratory Co. of America

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Graney & King LLC bought a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 312.5% during the 4th quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 132 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 309.8% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 168 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Human Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Laboratory Co. of America during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

About Laboratory Co. of America

Labcorp Holdings, Inc engages in providing medical testing services. The company was founded on April 16, 2024 and is headquartered in Burlington, NC.

