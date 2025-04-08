Nortech Systems (NASDAQ:NSYS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Nortech Systems (NASDAQ:NSYS – Get Free Report) in a report released on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Nortech Systems Trading Down 7.3 %

NSYS stock opened at $8.34 on Friday. Nortech Systems has a 52 week low of $8.00 and a 52 week high of $19.15. The company has a market capitalization of $23.03 million, a PE ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 0.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.59.

Nortech Systems (NASDAQ:NSYS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 31st. The electronics maker reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Nortech Systems had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 3.35%. The business had revenue of $28.62 million for the quarter.

About Nortech Systems

Nortech Systems Incorporated provides design and manufacturing solutions for electromedical devices, electromechanical systems, assemblies, and components in the United States, Mexico, and China. It offers a range of technical and manufacturing, and support services, including project management, designing, testing, prototyping, manufacturing, supply chain management, and post-market services.

