World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Sunday.
Shares of WRLD stock opened at $116.42 on Friday. World Acceptance has a fifty-two week low of $101.85 and a fifty-two week high of $161.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 22.46 and a current ratio of 22.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $133.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.94. The company has a market cap of $669.07 million, a PE ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 1.35.
World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $1.22. World Acceptance had a net margin of 14.41% and a return on equity of 19.03%. Equities analysts predict that World Acceptance will post 14 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in World Acceptance by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 1,966 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of World Acceptance by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,513 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in World Acceptance by 72.1% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 265 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in World Acceptance by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 822 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of World Acceptance by 10.0% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,791 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.
World Acceptance Corporation engages in consumer finance business in the United States. The company provides short-term small installment loans, medium-term larger installment loans, related credit insurance, and ancillary products and services to individuals. It offers income tax return preparation and filing services; and automobile club memberships.
