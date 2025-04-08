StockNews.com Upgrades Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) to Hold

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Sunday.

CAMT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Camtek from $120.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on Camtek from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Camtek in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Camtek from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Camtek in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Camtek currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.22.

Camtek stock opened at $55.17 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $73.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a current ratio of 5.00. Camtek has a 52-week low of $47.41 and a 52-week high of $140.50.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.06). Camtek had a return on equity of 24.99% and a net margin of 27.61%. On average, equities analysts predict that Camtek will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CAMT. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Camtek by 42.4% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 413 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Camtek by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,288 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Camtek by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. now owns 2,786 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of Camtek by 364.0% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 413 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Camtek by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,117 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,159,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.93% of the company’s stock.

Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for semiconductor industry. The company provides Eagle-i, a system that delivers 2D inspection and metrology capabilities; Eagle-AP, which addresses the advanced packaging market using software and hardware technologies that deliver superior 2D and 3D inspection and metrology capabilities on the same platform; and Golden Eagle, a panel inspection and metrology system to address the challenges fanout wafer level packaging applications.

