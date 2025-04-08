StockNews.com Begins Coverage on United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

United-Guardian Trading Down 7.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:UG opened at $8.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.90 million, a PE ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 0.85. United-Guardian has a 12-month low of $7.48 and a 12-month high of $16.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.02.

United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 21st. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.48 million for the quarter. United-Guardian had a return on equity of 30.25% and a net margin of 28.30%.

United-Guardian Cuts Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 16.97%. United-Guardian’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.59%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UG. Heron Bay Capital Management purchased a new stake in United-Guardian during the 4th quarter worth approximately $135,000. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of United-Guardian in the fourth quarter worth $192,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of United-Guardian by 69.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 10,466 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of United-Guardian by 8.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 2,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of United-Guardian by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 190,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after acquiring an additional 7,800 shares during the period. 23.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About United-Guardian

United-Guardian, Inc manufactures and markets cosmetic ingredients, pharmaceuticals, medical lubricants, and proprietary specialty industrial products in the United States and internationally The company offers cosmetic ingredients, including LUBRAJEL, a line of water-based gel formulation for sensory enhancement, lubrication, and texture to personal care products; LUBRAJEL NATURAL for skin moisturizing; LUBRAJEL MARINE that develops natural products using naturally derived polymers; LUBRAJEL OlL NATURAL, which makes luxuriant textures without adding viscosity; LUBRAJEL TERRA, a multifunctional, moisturizing hydrogel products; LUBRASIL II SB, a formulation of LUBRAJEL; LUBRAJEL II XD; B-122, a powdered lubricant used in the manufacture of pressed powders, eyeliners, rouges, and industrial products; and ORCHID COMPLEX, an oil-soluble base for extract of fresh orchids used in fragrance products, such as perfumes and toiletries.

