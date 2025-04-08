Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Forward Industries Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FORD opened at $5.21 on Friday. Forward Industries has a 52-week low of $3.10 and a 52-week high of $8.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.53.

Get Forward Industries alerts:

Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The textile maker reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.62 million during the quarter. Forward Industries had a negative net margin of 7.77% and a negative return on equity of 227.10%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Forward Industries

About Forward Industries

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Forward Industries stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Forward Industries, Inc. ( NASDAQ:FORD Free Report ) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 10,705 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.97% of Forward Industries at the end of the most recent reporting period.

(Get Free Report)

Forward Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, markets, and distributes carry and protective solutions. The company operates in two segments: OEM Distribution and Design. The OEM Distribution segment sources and distributes carrying cases and other accessories for medical monitoring and diagnostic kits; and various other portable electronic and non-electronic products, such as sporting and recreational products, bar code scanners, GPS location devices, tablets, and firearms.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Forward Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forward Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.