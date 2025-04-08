GEE Group (NYSE:JOB) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of GEE Group (NYSE:JOB – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.
GEE Group Stock Performance
NYSE JOB opened at $0.19 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.24. GEE Group has a one year low of $0.18 and a one year high of $0.51. The firm has a market cap of $20.81 million, a PE ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 0.81.
Insider Buying and Selling at GEE Group
In related news, Director John Randall Waterfield bought 131,779 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.24 per share, with a total value of $31,626.96. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 936,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $224,826.96. This trade represents a 16.37 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 16.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On GEE Group
About GEE Group
GEE Group Inc provides permanent and temporary professional and industrial staffing and placement services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Industrial Staffing Services and Professional Staffing Services. It offers placement of information technology, accounting, finance, office, engineering, engineering professionals for direct hire and contract staffing services, and data entry assistants; and temporary staffing services for industrial clients.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than GEE Group
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- Options Activity Points to More Volatility for Palantir Stock
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- NVIDIA Stock: Oversold, Undervalued — How Low Can It Go?
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- MicroStrategy Sees Insider Buy-Sell Action in Q1
Receive News & Ratings for GEE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GEE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.