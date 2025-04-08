GEE Group (NYSE:JOB) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of GEE Group (NYSE:JOB – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

GEE Group Stock Performance

NYSE JOB opened at $0.19 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.24. GEE Group has a one year low of $0.18 and a one year high of $0.51. The firm has a market cap of $20.81 million, a PE ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 0.81.

Insider Buying and Selling at GEE Group

In related news, Director John Randall Waterfield bought 131,779 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.24 per share, with a total value of $31,626.96. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 936,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $224,826.96. This trade represents a 16.37 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 16.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GEE Group

About GEE Group

An institutional investor recently raised its position in GEE Group stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of GEE Group Inc. ( NYSE:JOB Free Report ) by 16.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 623,748 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 88,900 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC owned 0.57% of GEE Group worth $129,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.38% of the company’s stock.

GEE Group Inc provides permanent and temporary professional and industrial staffing and placement services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Industrial Staffing Services and Professional Staffing Services. It offers placement of information technology, accounting, finance, office, engineering, engineering professionals for direct hire and contract staffing services, and data entry assistants; and temporary staffing services for industrial clients.

