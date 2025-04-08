Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK – Free Report) in a research report released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.
EVOK opened at $2.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.51 million, a PE ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 0.30. Evoke Pharma has a twelve month low of $2.14 and a twelve month high of $12.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.56.
Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $3.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 million. Evoke Pharma had a negative net margin of 71.32% and a negative return on equity of 308.49%.
Evoke Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of gastroenterological disorders and diseases. It offers Gimoti, a metoclopramide nasal spray to treat symptoms associated with acute and recurrent diabetic gastroparesis in adults.
