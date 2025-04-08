Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK – Free Report) in a research report released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Evoke Pharma Stock Up 4.4 %

EVOK opened at $2.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.51 million, a PE ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 0.30. Evoke Pharma has a twelve month low of $2.14 and a twelve month high of $12.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.56.

Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $3.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 million. Evoke Pharma had a negative net margin of 71.32% and a negative return on equity of 308.49%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Evoke Pharma stock. Nantahala Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Evoke Pharma, Inc. ( NASDAQ:EVOK Free Report ) by 163.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 148,194 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 91,945 shares during the period. Nantahala Capital Management LLC owned approximately 9.95% of Evoke Pharma worth $655,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Evoke Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of gastroenterological disorders and diseases. It offers Gimoti, a metoclopramide nasal spray to treat symptoms associated with acute and recurrent diabetic gastroparesis in adults.

