StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on WSR. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Whitestone REIT in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Whitestone REIT from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th.

Whitestone REIT Stock Down 4.1 %

Whitestone REIT Dividend Announcement

NYSE WSR opened at $12.95 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.17. The company has a market cap of $659.09 million, a P/E ratio of 31.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.89. Whitestone REIT has a one year low of $10.77 and a one year high of $15.36.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. Whitestone REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.06%.

About Whitestone REIT

Whitestone REIT (NYSE: WSR) is a community-centered real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, owns, operates, and develops open-air, retail centers located in some of the fastest growing markets in the country: Phoenix, Austin, Dallas-Fort Worth, Houston and San Antonio. Our centers are convenience focused: merchandised with a mix of service-oriented tenants providing food (restaurants and grocers), self-care (health and fitness), services (financial and logistics), education and entertainment to the surrounding communities.

