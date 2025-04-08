StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
A number of other research firms have also weighed in on WSR. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Whitestone REIT in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Whitestone REIT from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on WSR
Whitestone REIT Stock Down 4.1 %
Whitestone REIT Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. Whitestone REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.06%.
About Whitestone REIT
Whitestone REIT (NYSE: WSR) is a community-centered real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, owns, operates, and develops open-air, retail centers located in some of the fastest growing markets in the country: Phoenix, Austin, Dallas-Fort Worth, Houston and San Antonio. Our centers are convenience focused: merchandised with a mix of service-oriented tenants providing food (restaurants and grocers), self-care (health and fitness), services (financial and logistics), education and entertainment to the surrounding communities.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Whitestone REIT
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- Options Activity Points to More Volatility for Palantir Stock
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- NVIDIA Stock: Oversold, Undervalued — How Low Can It Go?
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- MicroStrategy Sees Insider Buy-Sell Action in Q1
Receive News & Ratings for Whitestone REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whitestone REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.