StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Enservco (NYSE:ENSV)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Enservco (NYSE:ENSV – Free Report) in a research report report published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Enservco Trading Down 1.7 %

NYSE:ENSV opened at $0.03 on Friday. Enservco has a one year low of $0.02 and a one year high of $0.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Enservco Company Profile

Enservco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides hot oiling and acidizing, and frac water heating services to the onshore oil and natural gas industry. It also water hauling and well site construction services. The company owns and operates specialized trucks, trailers, frac tanks, and other well-site related equipment.

