StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Enservco (NYSE:ENSV)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Enservco (NYSE:ENSV – Free Report) in a research report report published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
Enservco Trading Down 1.7 %
NYSE:ENSV opened at $0.03 on Friday. Enservco has a one year low of $0.02 and a one year high of $0.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.57.
Enservco Company Profile
