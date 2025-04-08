American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL – Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ARL opened at $10.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.52, a current ratio of 8.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.14 million, a PE ratio of -10.59 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.74. American Realty Investors has a twelve month low of $9.43 and a twelve month high of $22.77.

American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The financial services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. American Realty Investors had a negative return on equity of 2.05% and a negative net margin of 33.78%. The business had revenue of $12.04 million for the quarter.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in American Realty Investors by 257.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,416 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in American Realty Investors by 112.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,478 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in American Realty Investors by 1,262.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 4,507 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in American Realty Investors by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 24,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 4,180 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Realty Investors in the fourth quarter valued at about $396,000.

American Realty Investors, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, owns, and manages multifamily and commercial real estate properties in the Southern United States. It operates through two segments, Residential and Commercial. The company leases apartment units to residents; and office, industrial, and retail space to various for-profit businesses, as well as local, state, and federal agencies.

