American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL – Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Shares of NYSE:ARL opened at $10.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.52, a current ratio of 8.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.14 million, a PE ratio of -10.59 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.74. American Realty Investors has a twelve month low of $9.43 and a twelve month high of $22.77.
American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The financial services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. American Realty Investors had a negative return on equity of 2.05% and a negative net margin of 33.78%. The business had revenue of $12.04 million for the quarter.
American Realty Investors, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, owns, and manages multifamily and commercial real estate properties in the Southern United States. It operates through two segments, Residential and Commercial. The company leases apartment units to residents; and office, industrial, and retail space to various for-profit businesses, as well as local, state, and federal agencies.
