StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX – Free Report) in a research report released on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Leerink Partners reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $1.00 target price (down previously from $2.00) on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Leerink Partnrs downgraded Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.67.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ LXRX opened at $0.52 on Friday. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.28 and a fifty-two week high of $2.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.94. The firm has a market cap of $127.40 million, a P/E ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 7.45 and a quick ratio of 7.43.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $26.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.48 million. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 107.38% and a negative net margin of 4,109.41%. On average, analysts anticipate that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 71.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 31,853 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 13,246 shares during the period. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. RPO LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 62,976 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 16,136 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.70% of the company’s stock.

About Lexicon Pharmaceuticals

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its orally-delivered small molecule drug candidates under development comprise Sotagliflozin that completed Phase III clinical trials for the for the treatment of heart failure and type 1 diabetes; and LX9211, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of neuropathic pain and LX2761, which is in Phase I clinical development for gastrointestinal tract.

