Lakeland Industries (LAKE) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE – Get Free Report) is expected to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 9th. Analysts expect Lakeland Industries to post earnings of $0.44 per share and revenue of $47.10 million for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of LAKE stock opened at $16.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.23 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The company has a market cap of $160.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -187.67 and a beta of 0.86. Lakeland Industries has a 1 year low of $15.10 and a 1 year high of $27.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.02.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. Lakeland Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently -133.33%.

In other Lakeland Industries news, COO An Hui purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.00 per share, for a total transaction of $44,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 53,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,186,064. This trade represents a 3.85 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Nikki Hamblin acquired 1,590 shares of Lakeland Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.00 per share, for a total transaction of $34,980.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $383,944. The trade was a 10.02 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired a total of 7,998 shares of company stock valued at $177,186 over the last ninety days. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on LAKE shares. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on Lakeland Industries from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Lakeland Industries in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Lakeland Industries in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.25.

Lakeland Industries, Inc manufactures and sells industrial protective clothing and accessories for the industrial and public protective clothing market worldwide. It offers firefighting and heat protective apparel to protect against fire; high-end chemical protective suits to provide protection from highly concentrated, toxic and/or lethal chemicals, and biological toxins; and limited use/disposable protective clothing, such as coveralls, laboratory coats, shirts, pants, hoods, aprons, sleeves, arm guards, caps, and smocks.

