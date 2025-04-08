Cohen Circle Acquisition Corp. I’s Lock-Up Period Will Expire Tomorrow (NASDAQ:CCIRU)

Cohen Circle Acquisition Corp. I’s (NASDAQ:CCIRU – Get Free Report) lock-up period is set to end on Wednesday, April 9th. Cohen Circle Acquisition Corp. I had issued 20,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on October 11th. The total size of the offering was $200,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the expiration of Cohen Circle Acquisition Corp. I’s lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Cohen Circle Acquisition Corp. I Trading Up 0.4 %

Cohen Circle Acquisition Corp. I stock opened at $11.55 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.79. Cohen Circle Acquisition Corp. I has a 52 week low of $9.98 and a 52 week high of $15.85.

Get Cohen Circle Acquisition Corp. I alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cohen Circle Acquisition Corp. I

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cohen Circle Acquisition Corp. I in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,038,000. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Cohen Circle Acquisition Corp. I during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,120,000. Linden Advisors LP bought a new position in Cohen Circle Acquisition Corp. I in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,100,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new stake in shares of Cohen Circle Acquisition Corp. I during the fourth quarter worth $9,918,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cohen Circle Acquisition Corp. I in the 4th quarter worth about $4,048,000.

About Cohen Circle Acquisition Corp. I

We are a blank check company incorporated as a Cayman Islands exempted company and incorporated for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or other similar business combination, involving one or more businesses or assets, which we refer to throughout this prospectus as our initial business combination.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen Circle Acquisition Corp. I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen Circle Acquisition Corp. I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.