Versarien (LON:VRS) Trading Down 21.9% – Here’s Why

Versarien plc (LON:VRS – Get Free Report) was down 21.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.03 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.03 ($0.00). Approximately 79,001,586 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 15% from the average daily volume of 68,959,852 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.03 ($0.00).

Versarien Stock Down 21.9 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 0.03 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 0.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 655.61. The stock has a market capitalization of £582,500.00, a P/E ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 1.13.

Versarien (LON:VRS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported GBX (0.33) ($0.00) EPS for the quarter. Versarien had a negative net margin of 225.06% and a negative return on equity of 216.70%. On average, equities analysts expect that Versarien plc will post -332.0000161 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Versarien Company Profile

Versarien plc provides engineering solutions for various industry sectors in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Technology Business and Mature Business. It offers Nanene, a few-layer graphene; Polygrene, a graphene enhanced polymer; Hexotene, a few-layer hexagonal boron nitride nano-platelet powder; and graphene-based nanomaterials for energy storage devices, as well as a range of electrically conductive graphene inks for various printing processes, substrates, and applications under the Graphinks name.

