Tuya (NYSE:TUYA) Trading Down 7.1% – Time to Sell?

Tuya Inc. (NYSE:TUYA – Get Free Report) shares dropped 7.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.01 and last traded at $2.30. Approximately 1,746,437 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 3,988,735 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.47.

Tuya Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.17 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.26.

Get Tuya alerts:

Tuya (NYSE:TUYA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.01). Tuya had a negative net margin of 5.55% and a negative return on equity of 0.58%. The firm had revenue of $82.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.40 million.

Tuya Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tuya

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 13th will be issued a $0.0608 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 6.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 13th. Tuya’s payout ratio is 400.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Tuya by 88.4% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 249,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 117,076 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its position in Tuya by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 560,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after buying an additional 209,985 shares in the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new stake in Tuya in the 4th quarter valued at about $341,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Tuya by 250.7% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 404,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after acquiring an additional 289,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in shares of Tuya by 423.9% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 784,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,404,000 after acquiring an additional 634,849 shares during the last quarter. 11.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tuya Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tuya Inc offers purpose-built Internet of Things (IoT) cloud development platform in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company provides platform-as-a-service that enables business, original equipment manufacturers, brands, and developers to develop, launch, manage, and monetize software-enabled smart devices and services; and industry software-as-a-service, which enables businesses to deploy, connect, and manage various types of smart devices.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tuya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tuya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.