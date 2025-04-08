Talen Energy (NASDAQ:TLN) Stock Price Up 4.9% – What’s Next?

Shares of Talen Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:TLN – Get Free Report) were up 4.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $195.47 and last traded at $183.01. Approximately 571,304 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 1,126,945 shares. The stock had previously closed at $174.40.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TLN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Talen Energy from $295.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Talen Energy in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $253.00 price target for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets set a $200.00 price objective on Talen Energy in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Talen Energy from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Talen Energy from $293.00 to $282.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.09.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $212.33 and its 200-day moving average is $194.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a PE ratio of 9.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.93.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in Talen Energy by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,261 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Talen Energy by 170.6% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 184 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in Talen Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Talen Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in Talen Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Talen Energy Corporation is a U.S.-based energy and power generation company. The Company owns or controls approximately 16,000 megawatts of capacity in wholesale power markets, principally in the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic and Southwest regions of the United States. The Company generates and sells electricity, capacity and related products from power plants that use fuel sources, such as nuclear, natural gas and coal.

