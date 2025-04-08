JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BBAG) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Time to Buy?

JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BBAG – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 1,225,310 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 568% from the previous session’s volume of 183,360 shares.The stock last traded at $46.07 and had previously closed at $46.41.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.86.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,534,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660,554 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4,916.8% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 437,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,767,000 after buying an additional 428,791 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,032,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,826,000 after buying an additional 252,526 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 591.2% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 206,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,320,000 after buying an additional 176,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $7,174,000.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (BBAG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index to provide exposure to investment grade, USD-denominated debt securities from government and corporate issuers. The fund may invest in securities of any maturity.

