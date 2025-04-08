Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDLO) Sets New 1-Year Low – Time to Sell?

Shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDLO – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $53.59 and last traded at $54.83, with a volume of 88241 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $55.89.

Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 22.87 and a beta of 0.82.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,286,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,255,000 after purchasing an additional 934,366 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Deegan Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $17,492,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 37.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 393,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,836,000 after buying an additional 107,751 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,186,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 85.6% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 83,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,059,000 after buying an additional 38,500 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (FDLO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity U.S. Low Volatility Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US stocks selected for low volatility of returns and earnings. FDLO was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

